White House Frustrated With HHS Chief Becerra Over Handling Of COVID: Report

The appointment of Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services has received a second opinion — and the diagnosis is not good.

Biden administration officials are increasingly frustrated with Becerra over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported Monday.

The paper added that discontent has grown to the point that replacing the former California attorney general as head of HHS has been openly discussed within the White House.

As America enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Becerra has rarely been seen or heard from — while chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients have been the faces of the administration’s response.

Some officials who talked to The Post accused Becerra of not pushing the administration’s strategy hard enough, claiming differences of opinion regarding booster shots and isolation guidelines have only caused more confusion.

The paper also reported, citing six people familiar with the matter, that Zients is among those dissatisfied with Becerra’s performance and has blamed the HHS head for not ensuring the White House is fully aware of new guidance coming from agencies like the CDC.

Becerra “is taking too passive a role in what may be the most defining challenge of the administration,” as one senior White House official put it.

Since being sworn into office in March 2021, Becerra has yet to appear on a Sunday morning television program. By contrast, his Trump-era predecessor, Alex Azar, appeared at least a dozen times on various networks during the first year of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Becerra denied that the secretary has kept a low profile, saying he has traveled to more than 20 states and has appeared on TV and radio.

