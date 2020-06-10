Who will get blamed if virus soars?

By

The order from Orange County’s health officer was simple and far from radical: Residents should wear cloth face coverings while in a public place, at work or visiting a business to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But almost immediately, Dr. Nichole Quick faced a fierce backlash from residents and some elected officials, who questioned the need for masks. People came to a Board of Supervisors meeting carrying a poster with Quick’s photo on it with a Hitler mustache on her face, and swastikas. Then, she got a death threat and required a security detail.

Amid mounting criticism, Quick resigned this week, a seeming political casualty as California attempts to revive its economy while preventing new outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Some officials insist the increasingly rapid reopening of the economy in California over the last few weeks has been driven by careful health considerations. But there are also political pressures as well. Some businesses battered by months of stay-at-home orders are pushing to open their doors, while some residents object to the government telling them to wear masks and how far apart to stand from one another. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.