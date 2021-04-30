Who’s Driving the Newsom Recall?

By

From the L.A. Times:

Recall backers have gathered more than 1.6 million valid voter signatures, enough to place a proposed ouster of Gov. Gavin Newsom on the ballot. For the second time in California’s history, voters will decide if a sitting governor should be removed before a regularly scheduled election.

A Times analysis of data released by Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber shows where support was the strongest. Though petitions were signed all across the state, the highest concentrations of signatures were found in the rural northeast, areas with low coronavirus case counts and where voters heavily favored former President Trump.

The Times analysis studied the 1,626,042 voter signatures verified by local election officials and reported Monday by the secretary of state’s office. Not included are about 400,575 signatures that officials rejected.

Though the threshold to trigger the recall has already been passed, roughly 149,571 signatures still must be processed and have not yet been analyzed. Before the recall can be certified by Weber, triggering action by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to call an election within 60 to 80 days, voters who signed the petitions will be given time to withdraw their signatures and state officials will determine the cost to conduct the election, steps that could take up to three months to complete. …

