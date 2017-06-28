Why California gun owners may be breaking the law on July 1

As reported by the Sacramento Bee:
Sweeping new gun laws passed last year by California voters and legislators require those with magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition to get rid of them by July 1.
The question is: How many of California’s 6 million-plus gun owners are actually going to comply, even though violators face potential jail time if they’re caught?
Talk to gun owners, retailers and pro-gun sheriffs across California and you’ll get something akin to an eye roll when they’re asked if gun owners are going to voluntarily part with their property because Democratic politicians and voters who favor gun control outnumber them and changed the law.
In conservative, pro-gun Redding this week, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko joked that gun owners were lining the block to hand their magazines in to the sheriff’s office (In reality, no one has turned one in). He said his deputies won’t be aggressively hunting for large-capacity magazines starting next month. …
Is this another law that has brought the NRA has file a lawsuit? Was the suit defeated in court? Where is it in the appeals process?
All I know is that the NRA has sued the state but most of these suits are in a long queue waiting for SCOTUS hearings. The process needs to be expedited.