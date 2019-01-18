Why Gov. Newsom Wants to Pay for the Health Care of Illegal Immigrants

Yes, he wants to give Medi-Cal more power to negotiate drug prices and, yes, he wants to make those prices significantly lower.
But Newsom was surprisingly candid when we spoke Wednesday about his healthcare agenda.
He told me he gained a whole new appreciation for the value that drug companies can bring to people’s lives while seeing his father grapple with dementia for months. William Newsom, a retired state appellate court justice, died last week at age 84.
“I don’t see Pharma as the enemy,” Newsom said. “I’m not saying anyone’s evil.”
He paused, shifting gears back into politician mode. …
