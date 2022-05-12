Woman Finds Box of Mail-in Ballots on East Hollywood Sidewalk; LA County Registrar Investigating

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office and the United States Postal Service are investigating after 104 ballots were found unopened on the sidewalk in East Hollywood.
The ballots were found by Christina Repaci, who was walking her dog Saturday evening.
“I turned the corner and I just saw this box of envelopes, and it was a USPS box. I picked some envelopes up and I saw they were ballots,” said Repaci.
Repaci said she took them home for safekeeping while trying to figure out what to do next. She sent videos of the ballots to popular social media accounts to share the content and ask for guidance on next steps. Repaci said she called several politicians and the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
“I actually called the Sheriff’s Department. I couldn’t get through, so I emailed them,” she said. “I got an email back from a deputy basically in so many words saying it wasn’t their problem, and to contact the USPS.”
Repaci said after much back and forth, the LA County Registrar’s Office got in contact with her about picking up the ballots. Registrar Dean Logan personally drove to pick up the ballots.
“He (Logan) picked them up. I made sure he was legit. He gave me a card, and took a photo of the box,” she said.
Repaci described the process as “stressful.”
“It was so much stress and for just one person to get back to me. What do I do here? Now if it happens to someone else, they don’t know what to do. They’ll just put them in a dumpster or throw them in the trash. I just don’t think it should have been this hard to figure out what to do with legal ballots. This is a country of freedom and our votes should matter and something like this should never happen,” said Repaci.
The LA County Registrar’s Office released a statement:
“Our office was notified over the weekend of a mail tray found containing approximately 104 unopened, outbound Vote by Mail ballots and additional mail pieces. Thanks to the cooperation of the person who found the ballots, we were able to quickly respond and coordinate the secure pickup of the ballots. We have reissued new ballots to the impacted voters. Early signs indicate that this was an incident of mail theft and not a directed attempt at disrupting the election. We are cooperating with the United States Postal Service and law enforcement to investigate.
Comments
Mail theft?? After seeing multiple videos, provided by YouTube users, of USPS workers dropping dozens of mail-in ballot boxes off in dumpsters and back-wooded areas, you know this isn’t “theft”, but another attempt to subvert our system. Mail-in ballots should be banned (outlawed) and if you want you vote to count, SHOW UP at the polls, the way the system was origionally intended!! You don’t have a “right” to CHEAT the system!!
SO, were the votes counted? Was the election legit or overturned? Shame that this occurred. Sad that some cannot go in person to vote, so now they may wonder if their vote was or will be counted???
California (central Cal — not LA area) resident here, but this doesn’t surprise me at all. Logical thinking. What other names are on that June 7th ballot that just came out? I’m reading mine right now. Gavin Newsom (gov) for sure! — and he still controls this mess! And he appointed the Calfiornia Attorney General (Rob Bonta). But VOTE WISELY and always VOTE so the cheaters can (ultimately) be caught!! — on paper, in person, fully authorized, etc., etc., etc.
This box of missing ballots should be investigated by the California Attorney General, now Rob Bonta after he was “selected” by Gavin Newsom — Nancy Pelosi’s nephew. But then…. Both their names ARE on that ballot as incumbents — and a bunch of challenging Republican and Independents trying to overthrow this Marxist regime under while California is trapped. We keep trying and WE WILL NOT BOW DOWN!! No matter how much $$ is exchanged between Sacramento and China!!
Bonta was selected by Governor Newsom to fill the position vacated by Xavier Becerra, who was recently sworn in as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Of course, Newsom, Bonta, Becerra are on those ballots. And California voter rolls are a MESS!! Especially in LA!! Support and help Ric Grenell’s “FixCalifornia.com” site! It’s working folks! But ONLY if we get involved at a local level!
(Note another article today: the Chair of the California Republican party is refusing to even take DEAD PEOPLE off the California voter rolls! Make sure you vote ON PAPER and IN PERSON and I put my ballot into the box IN my county Registrar’s office.) But I still won’t move out of California. (Yet….!)