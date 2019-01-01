Women’s March in California canceled over concerns it would be ‘overwhelmingly white’

By

A California Women’s March was canceled because of concerns that its participants have been “overwhelmingly white,” the march’s organizers said.

Organizers announced Friday that the Women’s March would not take place in Eureka, in Humboldt County, California, on Jan. 19 as previously planned due to issues of representation.

“Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community,” a post on the march’s Facebook page read. “Instead of pushing forward with crucial voices absent, the organizing team will take time for more outreach.”

The decision was made after conversations with local organizers and supporters of the march, according to the statement, which was posted by Facebook user Beth Ann Wylie. …

