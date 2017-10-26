Xavier Becerra Loses Yet Another Lawsuit Against Trump

By

From San Francisco Chronicle

A federal judge on Wednesday denied an attempt by California to force the Trump administration to pay billions of dollars to insurance companies to subsidize health plans for low-income Americans.

The payments, known as cost-sharing subsidies, were established under the Affordable Care Act to reimburse insurers for offering lower deductibles and co-payments for some consumers who buy health plans on the insurance exchange. The payments are one of two types of ACA subsidies that lower the cost of health care for millions of Americans; the other type helps consumers pay for insurance premiums.

