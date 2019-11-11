37th Senate District Democrat Flip Target—Sen. John Moorlach

By

Not doing a voter registration drive since March, 2013 is having its effect on the Republican Party and its candidates. It can be starkly seen in the Orange County 37th District. In just three years, the District gained 1% Democrats and lost 4% Republican. What could it have been if the GOP had been diligently working in that time? Why 2020 is possibly the last time the GOP is relevant in California? The conscious decision NOT to register voters.

Scott Lay, in the NOONER

“October 24, 2016: 30.95% Democratic, 39.42% Republican, 25.12% no party preference

October 1, 2019: 31.96% Democratic, 35.27% Republican, and 27.87% no party preference.”

While this article is about one district, last week I noted the same problem in several congressional, state senate and assembly districts due to the lack of voter registration. We are paying the price of bad policy—and continue to do so, since we still are not doing a serious voter registration drive led by the CRP.

“BATTLE STATION” IN THE OC: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee yesterday opened a “battle station” in Irvine, reports Brooke Skaggs in the OC Register. While the DCCC is working to defend the four seats the party flipped in 2018, the additional organizing likely will be a boost to the party’s efforts to flip Senate District 37, where John M.W. Moorlach will be seeking re-election.

Registration in the district has shifted significantly since 2016.

Democrats challenging Moorlach are Costa Mesa mayor Katrina Foley and UC Irvine law professor Dave Min. Min placed in third in 2018 for CA45.

Gavin Newsom won in the district 50.2-49.8% and Katie Porter (D) defeated Mimi Walters in the largely overlapping CA45 by a 52.1-47.9% vote. SD37 has the beach cities in it, which also now have a Democrat in Congress and the State Assembly with Harley Rouda and Cottie Petrie-Norris, respectively.