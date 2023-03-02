Colman: MICKEY MOUSE UNDER ATTACK IN FLORIDA

By

Since 1967, Disney has been a government in Florida. It was literally given the power to tax, to create bonds, to hire fire and police service—and have NO elected folks in charge. The Disney Board of Directors has been the city council for this area of Florida. In fact, they also set their own tax rates and policies. When Disney decided to get involved in Florida governmental policy and denounce the Legislature, by lying and the Governor, by lying, the question arose—who are these people and why are they a separate nation, inside Florida? The Governor and legislature decided to repeal the separate nation provision from 1967—instead Disney will be treated just as any other corporation in the State—no better and no worse. If Disney is allowed their own town/nation, then why not Elon Musk or Zuckerberg, etc.? Will this kill off Mickey Mouse? Think Disney can close down $10 billion in investment in theme parks and move to Idaho or New York? Mickey is not going anywhere. It is now up to the customers to decide if they like the WOKE Mickey Mouse.

MICKEY MOUSE UNDER ATTACK IN FLORIDA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/3/23

Is there a plan, in Florida, to kill off Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy? Or is Florida trying to enact some sort of tax reform?

In a strong attack on the Walt Disney Company, which created Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed legislation on Feb. 27, 2023, to end special tax breaks for the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, published on Feb. 28, 2023, DeSantis wrote: “. . . I signed a law . . . ending the Walt Disney Co.’s self-governing status over 43 square miles in central Florida, an area as big as Miami. Disney no longer has its own government. It has to live under the same laws as Universal Studios, Sea World, and every other company in our state . . .” DeSantis signed the anti-Disney law on Feb. 27, 2023.

DeSantis complained that Disney’s special Florida arrangement, which dates to 1967, “ . . . was an indefensible example of corporate welfare. It provided the company with favorable tax treatment, including the ability to assess its own property valuations . . .”

DeSantis is expected to seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

But did DeSantis have a motive in addition to the one to end Disney’s special tax breaks?

In his Journal opinion piece, DeSantis said “… left-wing activists working at the company’s headquarters in Burbank, Calif., pressured Disney to oppose Florida’s Parental Rights Education Act. The legislation bans classroom instruction on sexuality and gender ideology in kindergarten through third grade . . .”

DeSantis went on to state: “. . . old-guard corporate Republicanism isn’t up to the task at hand. For decades, GOP elected officials have campaigned on free-market principles but governed as corporatists –- supporting subsidies, tax breaks, and carve-outs to confer special benefits on entrenched corporate interests.”

Does DeSantis sound like a Republican or more like a Democratic populist such as William Jennings Bryan?

Was DeSantis only interested in eliminating Disney’s favorable tax breaks in Florida, or was he also interested in punishing Disney because of its views on sexuality and gender ideology?

Perhaps Disney’s Florida operations received excessive tax breaks.

But, according to Florida’s Department of Revenue, Florida corporations receive plenty of tax breaks. A partial list of such breaks include the:

· Renewable Energy Production Tax Credit.

· Entertainment Industry Tax Credit.

· Strong Families Tax Credit.

· Rural Job Tax Credit.

· Urban High-Crime Area Job Tax Credit.

· Firefighters Pension Trust Fund Credit.

· Municipal Police Officers Retirement Trust Fund Credit.

If corporate tax breaks are so bad, why didn’t DeSantis eliminate all of the non-Disney tax breaks?

A strong argument can be made that Disney became DeSantis’s target because of Disney’s positions on cultural issues as well as economic matters.

In his Journal piece, DeSantis wrote: “When corporations try to use their economic power to advance a woke agenda, they become political, and not merely economic, actors.”

DeSantis continued: “Woke ideology is a form of cultural Marxism.”

He added, “We are making Florida the state where the economy flourishes because we are the state where woke goes to die.”

Perhaps the Disney company ought to remain silent on political and cultural issues. Why do something that might antagonize Disney’s customers?

As for DeSantis, he appears to have an authoritarian streak in him. If he becomes president, will he be, if elected, more like Dwight Eisenhower, the former American president, or more like Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator?

Individual citizens, not government, should handle matters of personal belief -– sexual or otherwise.

Is DeSantis acting like a governor who wants to regulate morality, or is he more like a cartoon character such as Mickey Mouse? Let’s see if the DeSantis mousetrap kills off Mickey.