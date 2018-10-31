Eber: My “Slate Card” with the State propositions

By

A correction from a previous article, when I noted that Prop. 11 (the measure that gives time off, etc. to EMT’s) was written and promoted by the unions. Instead, as I found out, it was a private firm, that could not get what it wanted at the negotiating table, due to a court decision. Then could not get the Legislature to get what it wanted, so went to the ballot. The zig/zag to get this measure on the ballot shows the system is broken. This should not be decided by the voters—but due to court orders and legislative gridlock, we are faced with supporting this measure. If passed, this will end the court order, the people would have spoken.

My “Slate Card” with the State propositions By Richard Eber

richard eber, California Political News and Views, 11/1/18

Here we go again. In the 2018 election the voters of California are faced with a group of propositions which in some cases look good on paper; but in reality amount too little more than a “pity party” The electorate is supposed to feel sorry for the less fortunate and bestow them benefits not available to others.

At the same time special interests, which sponsor these propositions, benefit from their passage. I think they call such arrangements classic crony capitalism.

Next week those going to the polls will face the choice of playing an updated version of Queen for a Day or direct Sacramento to reject these wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing. We have:

Proposition #1 is the ultimate pity party invite. It authorizes 4 billion dollars for housing assistance for veterans. In reality only one fourth of the money goes to this group who the Federal Government supports with the GI bill. Many people believe this investment of 170 million dollars for 35 years out of California General Fund could be better spent elsewhere to accomplish the same goals. Most of the funds from Prop 1 will go to large Government Project Development Areas (PDA) in urban areas that will be no bargain to construct as high cost union labor will be required.

Proposition #2 The Legislative Analyst’s Office says a YES vote on this measure means the state could use existing county mental health funds to pay for housing for those with mental illness that are homeless. A NO vote on this measure says: the state’s ability to use existing county mental health funds to pay for housing for those with mental illness that are homeless would depend on future court decisions. This is all very confusing.

While the sponsors of this bill in the legislature make voters try to think they are helping the homeless, this is another power grab to take power away from local communities and give it to the State. Such tactics have been used on everything from law enforcement to road building resulting in cities having to make up shortfalls with sales tax increases.

Proposition#3 is a 8.877 bill dollar bond issue that perspective voters are led to believe helps with the draught but; is actually a Progressive redistribution of wealth plan that is only marginally involved with creating additional water storage. As an example 2.355 billion of the bond measure would go to largely recreational purposes and projects favored by the environmental lobby.

Almost 4 billion is earmarked for disadvantaged communities. If one reads the beneficiary list of those organizations benefiting from Prop 3, it has more pork content than a Farmer John’s ham. Not to be forgotten that there is still money left over from the last water bond measure 6 years ago.

Proposition #4 this is a 1.5 billion dollar bond issue that benefits children’s hospitals in California. With 11 million dollars being spent by these groups to pass the measure, it will likely pass with little opposition except from conservatives who would prefer the State not go further in debt to pay for projects that charity organizations and private hospitals can easily take care of themselves.

Proposition # 5 Allows seniors 55 and disabled people over 55 to retain their tax base when buying new houses after selling a primary residence. It recognizes that people receiving these benefits are largely retired and have spent a lifetime paying property and income tax to the state government. White 5 qualifies as a pity party measure; on many levels it makes sense to all but the California Teachers Association (CTA) who is concerned that the measure would reduce the amount of funds available for public education. The greed of this group has no limits.

Proposition #6 which repeals the new gas and vehicle registration charges passed by the legislature last year cries out as victimizing the poor. This group is most adversely effected bills passed last year as it is totally non progressive. The people who sponsored the tax increases are trying to tell voters that repealing their actions will severely damage road and pot hole repair in California making the sinking of the Poseidon child’s play

What they forget to mention is that 6 billion dollar loan that the Governor gave the state employee CalPERS pension fund to bail them out, would pay for the funds lost for 2018 if Prop 6 passes. In addition these same people are neglecting to say that increases in property taxes in the current strong economy will more than make up revenue losses from the demise of Prop 6 . They also don’t want to mention the multi-billion dollars in costs of entitlements for undocumented residents in their Sanctuary City program.

Proposition 8: This is the Dialysis initiative that pits the SIEU Labor Union against the operators of clinics who serve those who need their services. (Discussed in my article on October 18th ) A lot of money is being spent by special interests in the name of helping those who require Dialysis. The bottom line is that this is not an issue voters should decide. The proper thing to do is reject 8 and send the matter back to the legislature and to management/labor negotiations to solve.

Proposition #10 deals with the issue of rent control and whether it is an effective tool to improve the lives of California residents. A yes vote supports allowing local governments to adopt rent control on any type of rental housing, thus repealing the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Voting against it restricts local communities to enact more stringent rent control restrictions on their residents.

In reality if Prop 10 passes, the only communities that would ever enact additional anti landlord ordinances would those with progressive governments such as San Francisco, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, etc…. It is expected this measure will crash and burn as there is considerable opposition from real estate interests.

Proposition#11 This initiative is a proposal from emergency services providers to allow their employees to be paid at regular rates when they are on call on breaks, require additional paid training and mental health services. This might sound good on paper but the bottom line is that there are not perceivable problems in the way emergency services are delivered to the public.

If Proposition 11 passes, the ambulance companies will be able to charge their clients (mostly insurance companies and governmental agencies) additional amounts, tax payers will ultimately have to pick up the bill. Proof of this argument is that those businesses that provide emergency services are sponsoring Prop 11’s passage..

Proposition 12: Deals with the conditions of captivity that farm and is sponsored by The Humane Society and other animal rights groups. This law gives more room for chickens, pigs, and young calves to run around. If this is not done, the meat can’t be sold unless the terms of the proposition are met. This is another problem that should be taken care of by farmers and State agencies rather than be put before voters.

The net result if 12 passes is to make pork and chicken products more expensive and limit the availability of quality veal scaloppini more difficult for me to obtain in California. This is another example of do gooder BS that attracts whacko progressives who should eat their organic veggie-burgers and leave the rest of us alone.

I failed to discuss Proposition 7 pertaining to getting rid of Daylight Savings time. While I tend to like the present system, others seem to disagree. For me there is no reason to endorse or reject this measure. Regardless of the outcome of the people’s vote, I will still get up on the wrong side of the bed when dealing with progressive politicians.

No Pity Party for me.