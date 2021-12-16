New LAUSD Superintendent Paid MORE than President of United States to Run Failed Government Schools

By

LAUSD is well known to be the garbage pit of education. Racism, bigotry and perversions are taught in the schools. Everyone will graduate, even the illiterates under the new policies of no D or F grades. An LAUSD diploma is as valuable as Charmin toilet paper. “The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday unanimously approved an employment contract for its next superintendent, Alberto Carvalho. The four-year contract will have a base salary of $440,000 per year. The President of the United States is paid $400,000 a year. Any wonder no one cares about the classroom, the educrats have become grifters, just looking for the money and the benefits. Oh and this new guy comes from Florida—obviously not very smart about money. To begin with he will pay 13% of his salary to government—in Florida there is no income tax. Then the cost of living in the highest in the nation—and unlike Florida we do not have a legislature, we have a dictatorial Governor who rules via Executive Orders and mandates. While smart, thoughtful people are fleeing California, this educrats is moving to L.A.—proof enough he is not smart enough to run this failed government education indoctrination center.

LAUSD Approves Employment Contract With New Superintendent Alberto Carvalho

By CBSLA Staff, 12/14/21

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday unanimously approved an employment contract for its next superintendent, Alberto Carvalho.

The four-year contract will have a base salary of $440,000 per year.

The 57-year-old Carvalho, who has served as the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008, was selected by the LAUSD board last week.

Carvalho has been the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008. It is the fourth-largest school district in the nation, while LAUSD is the second-largest.

In a news conference last week announcing his departure from Miami-Dade, Carvalho described himself as a “poor kid from Portugal” whose first jobs in the U.S. were as a dishwasher and day laborer, and who at times was homeless. Carvalho immigrated to the U.S. after high school. He attended college and then started his teaching career as a science teacher in Miami-Dade County.

“I’m one who believes, that the energy, fuel of our democracy lies with public education,” Carvalho said. “If we do right by our schools and our children, we protect democracy. That is what I will carry to Los Angeles, a community that faces the very same challenges we face, and continue to face.”

LAUSD has been without a permanent superintendent since Austin Beutner officially stepped down in June. Beutner served in the position beginning in May of 2018 and guided LAUSD through the first 16 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan K. Reilly has since served as the interim superintendent.